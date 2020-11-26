VCHD reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths in the county.

In a news release, health officials said the patients were a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s. There have been 36 COVID-19 deaths in Vermilion County.

Additionally, the health department reported 134 new COVID-19 cases. The age ranges of the new patients include two infants to four people in their 80s.

In total, there are 2,893 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including 36 deaths. Of those total cases, 283 are active. There are currently 27 residents hospitalized with the virus.

There have been 49,303 negative COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County.