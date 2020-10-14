VCHD reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in county

News
Posted: / Updated:

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

In a news release, health officials said the new patients included:

Age RangeNumber of Patients
Teenage1
40s2
50s5
60s4
70s2
80s3

The health department stated there are 1,112 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Vermilion County. Of those total cases, 43 people have recovered. Also, there are 10 residents currently hospitalized with the virus.

In Vermilion County, there have been 31,615 negative tests.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story