VCHD reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

In a news release, health officials said the new patients included:

Age Range Number of Patients Teenage 1 40s 2 50s 5 60s 4 70s 2 80s 3

The health department stated there are 1,112 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Vermilion County. Of those total cases, 43 people have recovered. Also, there are 10 residents currently hospitalized with the virus.

In Vermilion County, there have been 31,615 negative tests.