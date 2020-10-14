VCHD reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
In a news release, health officials said the new patients included:
|Age Range
|Number of Patients
|Teenage
|1
|40s
|2
|50s
|5
|60s
|4
|70s
|2
|80s
|3
The health department stated there are 1,112 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Vermilion County. Of those total cases, 43 people have recovered. Also, there are 10 residents currently hospitalized with the virus.
In Vermilion County, there have been 31,615 negative tests.