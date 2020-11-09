VCHD reports 15th COVID-related death; 12 new cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) said they have had a 15th COVID-related death in the county.

In a news release, health officials said the patient was a woman in her 100s.

Additionally, the health department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases. The age ranges of the patients included those in their teens to those in their 90s. “Today’s case numbers are low because our staff is still reviewing most of the new cases that were contacted today. The case numbers will be higher tomorrow,” said Doug Toole, VCHD Administrator.

There is now a total of 1,925 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including 15 deaths. Of those total cases, 241 are active. There are 21 residents currently hospitalized with the virus.

In Vermilion County, there have been 41,413 negative COVID-19 test results.