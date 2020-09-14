VCHD confirms 10 additional COVID-19 cases in county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases.
Health officials said the cases announced on Monday included:
- A teenager
- One person in their 20s
- Two people in their 30s
- One person in their 40s
- Two people in their 50s
- One person in their 80s
There 439 total cases in Vermilion County, including four deaths. Currently, 70 cases are active, including four people hospitalized with the virus.
The county’s overall positivity rate is 1.83%, according to the health department. Their 7-day positivity rate is 3.8%.
There have been 23,601 negative tests in Vermilion County.