VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

In a news release, health officials said there is a total of 4,421 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including 56 deaths. Of those total cases, 4,035 people have recovered.

There are currently 330 active cases. Those include 292 people isolated at home and 38 hospitalized.

In Vermilion County, there have been 62,089 negative COVID-19 tests.