VCHD: 79 new COVID-19 cases in county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 79 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
In a news release, health department officials said the new cases included:
|Age Range:
|Number of Patients:
|Infant
|1
|Toddler
|1
|Pre-schooler
|4
|Grade-schooler
|9
|Teenage
|10
|20s
|9
|30s
|9
|40s
|11
|50s
|11
|60s
|7
|70s
|6
|90s
|1
Of those new cases, health officials said 25 are family-related to new or previously reported positive cases.
In total, there are 914 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County. Currently, there are eight residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
Officials said there have been 28,977 tests come back negative in the county.