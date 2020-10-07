VCHD: 79 new COVID-19 cases in county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 79 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

In a news release, health department officials said the new cases included:

Age Range: Number of Patients: Infant 1 Toddler 1 Pre-schooler 4 Grade-schooler 9 Teenage 10 20s 9 30s 9 40s 11 50s 11 60s 7 70s 6 90s 1

Of those new cases, health officials said 25 are family-related to new or previously reported positive cases.

In total, there are 914 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County. Currently, there are eight residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

Officials said there have been 28,977 tests come back negative in the county.