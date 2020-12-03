VCHD: 74 new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 74 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In a news release, health officials said the ages of the new patients ranged from grade-school-aged children to those in their 80s.

There is a total of 3,311 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including 40 deaths. Of those total cases, 238 are active. There are 34 people hospitalized with the virus.

There have been 3,033 people recover in the county.

Also, there is a total of 52,231 negative COVID-19 tests in Vermilion County.