A man is tested for COVID-19 Monday, July 20 in Oakwood. The Illinois Department of Public Health has contracted a mobile testing team to visit several communities July 20-26 in Vermilion County.

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In a news release, health officials said the ages of the new cases ranged from a pre-schooler to someone in their 90s. There is a total of 2,028 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County. Of those cases, 250 are active.

In Vermilion County, there are 23 residents hospitalized with the virus.

Additionally, there have been 40,846 negative COVID-19 tests in the county.