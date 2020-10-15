VCHD: 40 new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 40 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the new cases included:

Age Range Number of Patients Pre-School Aged 2 Grade-School Aged 1 Teenage 4 20s 4 30s 12 40s 6 50s 7 60s 2 70s 2

The health department said 13 of the new cases are family-related to new or previously reported positive cases.

In Vermilion County, there is a total of 1,152 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 32,061 negative tests.

Currently, eight residents with the virus are hospitalized.