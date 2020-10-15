VCHD: 40 new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 40 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release, health officials said the new cases included:
|Age Range
|Number of Patients
|Pre-School Aged
|2
|Grade-School Aged
|1
|Teenage
|4
|20s
|4
|30s
|12
|40s
|6
|50s
|7
|60s
|2
|70s
|2
The health department said 13 of the new cases are family-related to new or previously reported positive cases.
In Vermilion County, there is a total of 1,152 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 32,061 negative tests.
Currently, eight residents with the virus are hospitalized.