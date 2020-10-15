VCHD: 40 new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 40 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, health officials said the new cases included:

Age RangeNumber of Patients
Pre-School Aged2
Grade-School Aged1
Teenage4
20s4
30s12
40s6
50s7
60s2
70s2

The health department said 13 of the new cases are family-related to new or previously reported positive cases.

In Vermilion County, there is a total of 1,152 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 32,061 negative tests.

Currently, eight residents with the virus are hospitalized.

