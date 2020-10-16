VCHD: 40 new COVID-19 cases in county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

In a news release, health officials said the new cases included:

Age RangeNumber of Patients:
Toddler2
Teenage8
20s3
30s10
40s6
50s4
60s4
70s3

Health department officials said 12 of these new cases are family-related to new or previously reported cases.

In total, there are 1,251 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County. Of those cases, 264 are still active.

There have been 32,795 negative COVID-19 tests in the county.

