VCHD: 40 new COVID-19 cases in county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
In a news release, health officials said the new cases included:
|Age Range
|Number of Patients:
|Toddler
|2
|Teenage
|8
|20s
|3
|30s
|10
|40s
|6
|50s
|4
|60s
|4
|70s
|3
Health department officials said 12 of these new cases are family-related to new or previously reported cases.
In total, there are 1,251 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County. Of those cases, 264 are still active.
There have been 32,795 negative COVID-19 tests in the county.