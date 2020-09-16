VCHD: 4 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were four additional county residents that tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Vermilion County Health Department.

In a news release, officials said the ages of the new cases ranged from those in their 20s to those in their 50s. One of the new patients shares a household with another case reported earlier this week. Additionally, two of the new cases have a common workplace.

There is now a total of 475 positive cases in Vermilion County. There have been 23,097 negative tests in the county.