VCHD: 34 new COVID-19 cases in county

A man is tested for COVID-19 Monday, July 20 in Oakwood. The Illinois Department of Public Health has contracted a mobile testing team to visit several communities July 20-26 in Vermilion County.

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In a news release, officials said the patients included:

Age Range:Number of Patients:
Toddler2
Pre-school age2
Grade-School age2
Teenage1
20s3
30s3
40s2
50s5
60s4
70s8
80s2

Officials said 15 of these new cases are family-related to other new or previously reported cases.

Currently, there are 242 active cases in Vermilion County. There are nine people that are hospitalized with the virus.

This graphic from the Vermilion County Health Department shows COVID-19 statistics for the county.

