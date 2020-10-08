VCHD: 34 new COVID-19 cases in county

A man is tested for COVID-19 Monday, July 20 in Oakwood. The Illinois Department of Public Health has contracted a mobile testing team to visit several communities July 20-26 in Vermilion County.

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In a news release, officials said the patients included:

Age Range: Number of Patients: Toddler 2 Pre-school age 2 Grade-School age 2 Teenage 1 20s 3 30s 3 40s 2 50s 5 60s 4 70s 8 80s 2

Officials said 15 of these new cases are family-related to other new or previously reported cases.

Currently, there are 242 active cases in Vermilion County. There are nine people that are hospitalized with the virus.