VCHD: 34 new COVID-19 cases in county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
In a news release, officials said the patients included:
|Age Range:
|Number of Patients:
|Toddler
|2
|Pre-school age
|2
|Grade-School age
|2
|Teenage
|1
|20s
|3
|30s
|3
|40s
|2
|50s
|5
|60s
|4
|70s
|8
|80s
|2
Officials said 15 of these new cases are family-related to other new or previously reported cases.
Currently, there are 242 active cases in Vermilion County. There are nine people that are hospitalized with the virus.