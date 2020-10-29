VCHD: 33 new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were 33 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Vermilion County Health Department on Thursday.

In a news release, the health department said the age ranges of the patients included:

Age Ranges: Number of Patients: Toddler 1 Grade School-Aged 2 20s 4 30s 2 40s 3 50s 7 60s 5 70s 6 80s 3

There is a total of 1,617 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including 13 deaths. Of those total cases, 187 are active. There are 17 residents hospitalized with the virus.

There have been 37,336 negative tests in Vermilion County.

The state’s mobile COVID testing team will be set up in Danville Area Community College’s front parking lot starting Monday. They will be out there until November 8. Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Additionally, there will be three clinics for adult flu vaccinations. Those clinics will run as follows:

October 30: 2-5 p.m.

November 6: 1-4 p.m.

November 7: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Officials said most insurance is accepted by the health department.