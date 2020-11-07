VCHD: 32 new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

In a news release, the health department said there is a total of 1,854 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County. Of those total cases, 215 are active. There are 22 residents that are currently hospitalized.

Health officials said the county will remain on the warning-level list for at least another week. “Our case-rate-per-100,000 was 333 (the threshold is 50/100,000), and our test positivity rate was 12% (the threshold is 8%).”

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) COVID-19 Testing Team will be set up in Danville Area Community College’s front parking lot through Sunday. They will have testing from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Additionally, the health department had an adult flu-vaccination clinic on Friday. They will have another on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.