VCHD: 3 new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Vermilion County Health Department on Monday.

In a news release, health department officials said the new cases included:

Two people in their 50s

One person in their 70s

There are currently 89 active COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County. In total, there are 531 cases, including four deaths.

Vermilion County’s overall positivity rate is 2.11%. Officials said their 7-day positivity rate is 4.4%. There have been 24,588 negative COVID-19 tests in the county.