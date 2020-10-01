VCHD: 27 additional COVID-19 tests added to county’s total

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were 27 additional residents that tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.

Vermilion County Health Department officials said the patients included:

Age Range: # of Patients: Pre-Schoolers 4 Grade-Schoolers 5 Teenager 1 20s 3 30s 7 40s 4 70s 1 80s 2

Officials said 16 of the new cases are family-related to previous positive cases.

There are currently 124 active COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County. There is a total of 700 confirmed cases, including four deaths.

There have been 27,086 negative COVID-19 tests in the county.