VCHD: 27 additional COVID-19 tests added to county’s total

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were 27 additional residents that tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.
Vermilion County Health Department officials said the patients included:
|Age Range:
|# of Patients:
|Pre-Schoolers
|4
|Grade-Schoolers
|5
|Teenager
|1
|20s
|3
|30s
|7
|40s
|4
|70s
|1
|80s
|2
Officials said 16 of the new cases are family-related to previous positive cases.
There are currently 124 active COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County. There is a total of 700 confirmed cases, including four deaths.
There have been 27,086 negative COVID-19 tests in the county.