VCHD: 25 new COVID-19 cases in county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In a news release, health officials said the age range of the new cases were from those in their 20s to those in their 90s.

Three people in their 20s

One person in their 30s

Two people in their 40s

Three in their 50s

Seven people in their 60s

Six people in their 70s

Two in their 80s

One person in their 90s

As of Wednesday, there is a total of 1,584 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including 13 COVID-related deaths. Of those total cases, 188 are active. There have been 1,383 people recover.

There are currently 18 residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

In Vermilion County, there have been 36,973 tests come back negative.

Officials said the IDPH Mobile COVID Testing Team will be in DACC’s front parking lot November 2-8 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.