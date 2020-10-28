VCHD: 25 new COVID-19 cases in county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In a news release, health officials said the age range of the new cases were from those in their 20s to those in their 90s.

  • Three people in their 20s
  • One person in their 30s
  • Two people in their 40s
  • Three in their 50s
  • Seven people in their 60s
  • Six people in their 70s
  • Two in their 80s
  • One person in their 90s

As of Wednesday, there is a total of 1,584 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including 13 COVID-related deaths. Of those total cases, 188 are active. There have been 1,383 people recover.

There are currently 18 residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

In Vermilion County, there have been 36,973 tests come back negative.

Officials said the IDPH Mobile COVID Testing Team will be in DACC’s front parking lot November 2-8 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

