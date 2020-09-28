VCHD: 17 new COVID-19 cases in county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

In a news release, health department officials said those new patients included:

Age Range: # of Patients: Pre-Schoolers 2 Grade Schoolers 2 Teenagers 1 20s 1 30s 4 40s 2 50s 1 60s 2 70s 2 This table shows details on new COVID-19 cases announced by the Vermilion Co. Health Dept. on Sept. 28, 2020.

Health department officials said four of these new cases are family-related.

As of Monday, there is a total of 655 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including four deaths. Of those total cases, 100 of them are active.

There are currently 90 patients that are isolated at home and 10 that are hospitalized with the virus.

In Vermilion County, there have been 26,524 COVID-19 tests that have come back negative.