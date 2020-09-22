VCHD: 16 more COVID-19 cases in county

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There were 16 additional residents that tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Vermilion County Health Department officials said those new cases include:

Age Range: # of Patients: 20s 1 30s 3 40s 1 50s 2 60s 4 70s 3 80s 2

There is now a total of 547 COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, including four deaths. Of those total cases, 91 are currently active.

There are 86 Vermilion County residents isolating at home and five residents that are hospitalized with the virus.

This graphic shows the Vermilion Co. Health Department’s COVID-19 statistics for the county.

The county’s overall positivity rate is 2.16%. Their 7-day positivity rate is 4.4%. There have been 24, 822 total negative COVID-19 tests.