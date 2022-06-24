SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) ordered a stop of sales of Juul products.

Health officials said the company largely caused an underage vaping epidemic and could not meet public health standards. Juul removed its fruit flavors from store shelves in 2018.

One vape shop owner said he has questioned Juul’s business strategies for some time. “It seemed like a start-up that was trying to get as big as they could get within a short amount of time,” said Upper Limits Midwest Owner Matt Fortin. “They just didn’t have the roots that a lot of smaller vape companies had here in the state.”

Juul Labs said it is exploring its options on the FDA decision and may file an appeal.