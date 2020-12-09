Vandalism spree hits village

OGDEN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a pair of vandals were spotted damaging property on multiple surveillance videos.

The spree happened early Tuesday morning. Videos show the two stealing and damaging signs, Christmas decorations and American flags.

Grace Low said the events put her and her neighbors on edge. The Low family’s American flag was stolen overnight.

“Once I found out that there was more things in town that had happened, like the Christmas decorations, things like that, and a few other people had their flag stolen as well,” Low said. “I just felt like with the flag being stolen, that was just a different level.”

Low said she’s trying to understand why someone would do such a thing.

“My heart is just to pray for them on whatever it is that they have as to why they would do this,” Low said. “I don’t see any benefit for them or for us.”

Some items were located just a few yards or houses down from where they belonged, while others, like the Low family’s flag, have yet to be found.