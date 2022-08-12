DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) The Decatur Police are investigating vandalism in the downtown area of Decatur.



On August 12 at 5:35 a.m. the DPD said they received reports of vandalism. During the investigation, DPD took a 38-year-old man in custody after locating him at Central Park.



Officers said they arrested the man for damaging property at St. Patrick’s School. DPD said the man is at the Macon County Jail.



DPD said dating back to 2019, the man previously damaged property in the downtown area of Decatur. DPD said other areas–both private and government property were damaged.



The DPD is investigating the incidents at St. Patrick’s school. They ask anyone with information to contact the DPD Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers.



The name of the alleged vandal is not released while they investigate said DPD.