Vandalism at Forest Preserve District

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Forest Preserve District spoke out after they said experienced vandalism at the Homer Lake Forest Preserve.

On Facebook, they posted images of a picnic table and handicap parking signs that were placed in Homer Lake. A dumpster was also flipped upside down.

Also in the post, officials said “There’s no need for this! We all may be feeling a little stir crazy during this time but taking a hike and enjoying the fresh air is a better way to spend your time while in the preserves.”