CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that Van Doren Street will be closed this week beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 26.

The closure, between White Street and Springfield Avenue, including the intersection of White Street and Van Doren Street, is so crews can construct a sanitary sewer extension. City officials said the work is weather dependent and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather.

The city advises drivers to proceed cautiously through construction zones and use alternate routes whenever possible. They thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during the remainder of this construction season.

Work is planned to be completed and reopened to traffic by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 30.