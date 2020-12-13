Vaccine delivered

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)—Trucks left Kalamazoo, Michigan carrying the Pfizer vaccines. They will be delivered to nearly 150 distribution centers around the nation.

“For some people, it may be a hope or a glimpse of a better day when it comes to COVID here in Champaign and around the world,” said Davion Williams. Health care workers and nursing home residents are a priority for receiving the shots first, but vaccine supplies are limited. Federal and state governments and health care professionals are doing their best to figure out how to distribute what they have.

“If the hospitals get an allotment of the vaccine, then they would determine based on the requirements and the guidelines who within their organization would get that first and then throughout the phases,” said Brandi Binkley, Macon County Public Health Administrator.

The vaccine must be stored and shipped at really low temperatures, about 94 degrees below zero. It’s expected to be delivered to all vaccination sites within three weeks. The Macon County Health Department is reminding people to be patient while waiting for vaccinations. “Not everybody in even one of the phases will get taken care of immediately. It’s going to be a process not just during the phase in the beginning of this but throughout the process of vaccine distribution and implementation,” said Binkley.

When it is available, some say they’re open to taking it. “They are working on it, and so you can’t rush it. You have to wait until the scientists do it. If they pass it and say it’s good and people take it, then you have no problem taking it,” said Eddie Rogers. Others have reservations because of how quickly it was approved. “I want to watch and see how it effects people and be sure and just be mindful,” said Williams.

The FDA found the vaccine to be safe, and health officials say they’re ready when supplies arrive. “I know here in Macon County, we are very prepared. Not just here at the health department but throughout our healthcare organization,” said Binkley.

St. John’s Hospital in Springfield and St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur say they expect to get doses of the vaccine for their frontline workers. The exact number is being finalized. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District says Champaign County is not in the top 50 counties getting vaccines this week. They do not know about their allocation for the next week.