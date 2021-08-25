Vaccine nurses needed at Sangamon County Department of Public Health

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – The Sangamon County Department of Public Health is seeking applicants for seasonal vaccine nurses.
According to officials, applicants are expected to act as a part-time nurse assisting with COVID vaccinations. Vaccine nurses will provide injections to adult and children while maintaining compliance with established standards and procedures.
Officials said this position requires a current State of Illinois registered nursing license, a valid Class D Illinois Driver’s License, use of personal vehicle, and the ability to work evenings and weekends.
Anyone who is interested can fill out this application and submit it to:
Gail O’Neill
Director of Public Health
Sangamon Co. Dept. of Public Health
2833 S. Grand Avenue, East
Springfield, IL 62703