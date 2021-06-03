Vaccine incentives for MTD employees

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Some employees in Champaign County could earn money for getting the coronavirus vaccine. The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District is starting a program to encourage workers to get their doses.

Employees can enter a lottery to earn $5,000 starting Friday, July 2nd. MTD says because their workers are often in contact with people, they want to be sure they are protected and safe.

For five months, they will have a $5,000 drawing on the first Friday of each month for employees. The money is coming from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. It is similar to other program incentives in place by state governments in Ohio, New York, and Maryland.

To enter, employees will provide proof of vaccination. New hires will also qualify for the lottery if their hire date and vaccinations were complete prior to the drawing.