Vaccine distribution

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is preparing two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this month and appointments are filled up due to high demand.

“We would give every single person a vaccine if we had enough. We would do everyone immediately,” said Julie Pryde, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District . However, CUPHD says there’s just not enough vaccines for everyone just yet. “We are starting with 75 and older as they are at much higher risk,” said Pryde.

Less than four percent of the eligible population in Champaign County has been vaccinated. They’re trying to increase those numbers. Next week they will have two vaccination clinics. They have 2500 to 3000 vaccines to give out, but the appointments for those clinics have already filled.

“Once that is over, we will have to stop and wait until we get more delivery from the state,” said Awais Vaid, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. “The rollout is so slow because we’re not getting the vaccine. It’s not coming from the federal government. They’re in charge of shipping it. We’re not getting it. I can assure you that in our county, we have plans with all of our community partners that should they have given us 300,000 doses, we would have just vaccinated the entire community until it was done,” said Pryde.

They’re urging people to be patient and stay safe. “As soon as we get more vaccines, we will continue to have clinics, and we will continue to push the vaccine out,” said Pryde. “It will still take months for us and our partners to get a critical mass of people vaccinated in this community. Until that happens and we have what is called herd immunity in our community, we need to make sure we still continue to wear masks, physically distance, and do all the things we have been talking about for the last nine to ten months,” said Vaid.