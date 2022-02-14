CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department and City of Springfield are each holding a pair of COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week in their jurisdictions.

The first clinic in Macon County will be at the MCHS building in Decatur, located at 1221 East Condit Street on Wednesday. The clinic will last from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. First, second and booster shots from all three approved vaccines – Pfizer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – will be administered to people ages five and older..

The second clinic in Macon County will be at the Millikin University Commons, located at 1230 West Main Street in Decatur on Thursday. That clinic will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. First, second and booster shots will be offered from all three vaccines to people ages 12 and older.

People who go to either clinic in Decatur are asked to bring their insurance card if possible. Appointments are preferred, and can be scheduled by calling 217-718-6205 or online, but walk-ins will be accepted.

People are eligible for booster shots if it has been five months since their last Pfizer or Moderna dose and if it has been two months since their last Johnson & Johnson dose.

Springfield’s clinics are happening simultaneously on Saturday in two different locations. One is happening at the Downtown YMCA, 601 North 4th Street, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The other is happening in the Carnegie Room of the Lincoln Library, 326 South 7th Street, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Both clinics will offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to those aged five years and older. A parent’s consent will be required for all minors.