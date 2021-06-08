Vaccine clinic to be held at aquatic center

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you haven’t gotten your vaccine yet, The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is having a free clinic for families in a unique spot.

It will be held at the Sholem Aquatic Center starting at 7 on Friday. Anyone 12 and up are eligible to get a shot.

The Health Department says the clinic is later than usual to target people who normally work 9 to 5.

“Sometimes people are working and it can be really hard to come during business hours for clinics and this was a very family-friendly event that we were really excited about. We’re definitely targeting anyone that can come,” says Outreach Vaccine Clinic Coordinator.

If you get a vaccine or show your card, you get free admission to the pool and a showing of ‘Aquaman.’ You will also be entered in a raffle to win a prize.