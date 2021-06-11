Vaccine clinic provides busy people with accommodating schedule

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Vaccinations were happening at a unique spot.

There was a free clinic at Sholem Aquatic Center in Champaign.

They offered Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

It started at 7 p.m. so people who were having trouble scheduling a shot during the day could make it.

“It feels like a relief,” said Sue Malenius of Champaign. “We’ve been trying to find a time to get it done and this is really handy. It’s close to our house. We just decided to jump in and do it, it’s good.”

People were able to watch a free movie there after showing their vaccination card or getting vaccinated at the event.