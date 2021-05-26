Vaccine Clinic at Fair Oaks housing complex in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An underserved neighborhood had access to a vaccine clinic today.

The Vermilion County Health Department gave out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Fair Oaks housing complex in Danville.

Before this, the Danville chapter of the NAACP went door to door to reach out to those in teh area.

They wanted to make sure those in low-income areas got information about the vaccines.

The national guard was on-site to get it in arms.

“The more people that know about the vaccine, the more people that get the vaccine, the more people understand the importance of the vaccine, the more you can begin to kind of get back to what we would call a normal life,” said Norvel Crider, a member of the pandemic navigators with the Danville NAACP.

The Vermilion County Health Department reached out to the housing authority about places to host the vaccine clinic. The authority decided on Fair Oaks to make the vaccine more readily available for those in the community.