Vaccination deadline approaching

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– It’s the time of year when students line up to get a quick prick. “Our immunization clinics have picked up since the end of July,” said Carol Carlton Director of Clinical Nursing services at Macon County Health Department. In Illinois, kindergarteners, 6th graders, and high school seniors need vaccinations by October 15th, but Decatur Public Schools moved up its deadline to September 16th. They wanted to make sure a lot of students were vaccinated by October.

“Try to give a push to get kids to be able to go to school with their vaccines and physicals already in place,” said Carlton. Despite the deadline being just days away, hundreds of kids haven’t gone to the doctor yet. “It’s state law so we already want to be in line with state law, but more importantly we want make sure everyone in our building is healthy,” said Cordell Ingram, Principal at Macarthur High School. “Meningitis, we want to prevent that so just trying to prevent disease and the spread,” said Carlton. The Macon County Health Department says as of Tuesday, 937 students throughout the district needed dental, vision, vaccinnations, and physicals.

Cordell Ingram is the princiapl at Macarthur high school. He says about a third of their seniors have still not shown proof of having their second required meningitis shot. If they don’t get them done by Monday, they can’t go to school. “We just want to make sure that every kid gets to come to school and be safe,” said Ingram.