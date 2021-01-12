Vaccination data to be reported daily by IDPH

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said they will be reporting daily COVID-19 vaccination data on their website.

The data on the IDPH website will include the number of doses administered, the vaccination rate per population, what percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, among other figures.

“It is important to note that vaccine distribution figures are reported in real time, which vaccine administration figures are reported with as much as a 72-hour lag,” said public health officials in a news release.

As of Monday night, officials said there were 638,150 doses delivered to providers throughout the state, including Chicago. “In addition, approximately 231,475 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership program for long-term care facilities,” said officials. “This brings the total Illinois doses to 869,625.”

IDPH reported a total of 353,791 vaccines have been administered throughout the state, including 41,075 at long-term care facilities. “The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,200 doses.”

“Throughout the pandemic we have used data to guide our decisions and actions and we will continue to do so for vaccine administration,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Illinois is a very diverse state, geographically and in the make-up of its population. It is important to track where we are seeing both high and low vaccination rates. These data will help us understand what actions we can take to end this pandemic as quickly as possible.”

As of Tuesday’s reporting, Champaign County has had 7,327 vaccines administered. There are 499 people who are fully vaccinated. In Macon County, there have been 3,673 vaccines administered and 828 people have been fully vaccinated.

