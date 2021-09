DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — More people are getting their puppies vaccinated. It’s because of a fatal virus called “parvo” that’s going around Decatur.

Northgate Pet Clinic was going out of its way to help vaccinate puppies. It offered a vaccination clinic this past Saturday at the Mt. Zion Schnucks. Officials say around 50 dogs were vaccinated and they hope people continue protecting their puppies from parvo.