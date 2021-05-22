Vaccinated adults with unvaccinated kids: what to do and where to go

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — What can you do as a family unit if the parents are vaccinated but the kids are not?

For now, only kids 12 and up can get vaccinated.

We spoke with health officials from Macon County.

They tell us that you can definitely do outdoor activities and attend events.

However, they say to remember that your children may be around people who are also not vaccinated, which may increase their risk of getting COVID.

“The pandemic is not over, the risk is not completely gone so we do want to make sure it’s still on our radar as we move back to being able to do more things that brings so much extra joy in life,” said Brandi Binkley from the Macon County Health Department.

More than 30% of the Macon County population is fully vaccinated.

Health officials say to think about doing activities where you’re spaced apart.

Also, think about whether you will share utensils during the event you attend.