Vacant house heavily damaged by fire

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Fire Department was sent to a big house fire at 10th and Moultrie on Wednesday night.

Officials said the fire crews arrived on scene at about 9:45 p.m. and found a two-story house at 920 Moultrie with heavy smoke and fire. They quickly put out the fire and conducted a search around the house.

It was reported that no one has been living in this house. According to Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss, no civilian or firefighter was hurt during the incident. There was heavy fire and smoke damage throughout the entire house. Mattoon Fire Investigators and Illinois State Fire Marshall are investigating the cause of the fire.

All fire units left the scene at about 01:45 a.m.

This story will be updated.