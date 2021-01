CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Several departments responded to a vacant house fire Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 9 a.m. at 561 North and 1000 East in the Pesotum Township.

Fire crews from Tolono, Tuscola, Pesotum, Savoy, and Willard Airport responded.

No one was hurt.

Tolono Assistant Fire Chief says there are some similarities with another house fire they were called to previously.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.