DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) Firefighters battled a fire at a vacant house.

Officials say firefighters were called out around 11:00 Tuesday night and found a house on fire at 1652 N. Water Street.

Crews found heavy fire on the second floor and the attic. Firefighters were told to leave the building because of its instability and tackled the flames by pouring water from two aerial ladders.



No one was in the building and no firefighters were hurt responding.

The cause is under investigation.