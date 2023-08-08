DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Veterans, caregivers and their families are now able to navigate the campus of VA Illiana in Danville a little easier, thanks to two new courtesy shuttles.

The service is being run by the Illiana’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement. Volunteers will drive zero-emissions gem carts that will take people anywhere they want or need to go on the VA’s campus. The center’s chief said the shuttle drivers will be a friendly face when people first arrive, no matter the weather.

“Rain or shine, in the snow, our vehicles are heated, and we anticipate higher demand in the rain and the snow, and we are happy to provide that,” Aaron Cain said.

The shuttle service will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.