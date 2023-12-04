DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville’s VA Illiana Health Care is hosting a town hall and resource fair for women Veterans on Dec. 9 in Urbana.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University of Illinois’ Chez Veterans Center.

The event will allow women Veterans to enroll for VA health care benefits, learn about women-specific VA services, and get vaccinated for the flu or receive a COVID-19 booster. Nutrition, massage therapy, and women’s health programs will be available. The event will also offer snacks, a raffle and children’s activities.

“We are very excited as this will mark the start of an annual event for women Veterans,” said Angela Howard, VA Illiana’s Women Veterans Program Manager. “We are looking forward to getting women Veterans connected with the information and resources needed to access the VA health care benefits they’ve earned.”