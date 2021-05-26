VA Illiana Health Care System seeks hundreds of job candidates

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One employer is seeking hundreds of people to fill open positions at locations throughout central Illinois.

The VA Illiana Health Care System is looking for more than 200 candidates.

They have positions like nursing, electricians, and all kinds of administrative professionals. The system is hiring at the Danville location along with Mattoon, Springfield and Peoria.

“It’s really important because we want to provide wonderful services to our veterans here and at our clinics in those communities,” said Zachary Sage, the associate director for the VA Illiana Healthcare System. “It’s just part of getting the job done for these folks.”

