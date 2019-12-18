VA changing hours for urgent care

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– A service at the VA will be coming to an end. It will stop its 24/7 urgent care. The public affairs officer says it has not been able to recruit the necessary health care providers and nursing staff to continue the service. Starting January 2nd the hours of operation will be 8 am to 3:30 pm seven days a week.

As an example of how the new Urgent Care benefit works, please see here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3kW7Dutw3Y.

Veterans and eligible family members should call 911 or seek the closest available emergency care in life-threatening situations regardless of VA Illiana Urgent Care clinic hours of operation.

If a Veteran seeks care at a non-VA facility, they, a family member, friend or hospital staff should notify the nearest VA within 72 hours, to ensure that the administrative and clinical

requirements for VA to pay for the care are met. To notify the VA, Veterans may call the Administrative Officer of the Day at 217-554-4560.