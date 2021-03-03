V-safe reminds patients needing second COVID-19 vaccine dose

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As more people become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Illinois Department of Public Health officials want to make it easier for patients to remember to get their second dose. They are doing so through a program called “V-safe After Vaccination Health Checker (v-safe).”

Officials said the program was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “V-safe allows individuals who have received their first vaccination to get a text sent to their smartphone to remind them it’s time for their second shot,” said officials in a news release.

Both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccines require two doses for maximum effectiveness, according to IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. Those who receive the Pfizer vaccine need a second dose after three weeks and four weeks for Moderna recipients. When you enroll in v-safe, you will get a reminder when it is time for your second round.

Now, officials said that if you receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you will not need a second dose, according to officials.

V-safe is free. IDPH officials also said it allows you to communicate with the CDC directly regarding potential side-effects they may experience. “Depending on the answer, someone from the CDC may call to check on the individual and get more information,” said officials. “If any serious health problems are reported, they can be investigated quickly by CDC’s medical experts and scientists. What the CDC learns from people’s experiences will be used to safeguard the nation’s vaccination program.”

Officials said if you want to sign up for v-safe, you must do so within 42 hours of your first vaccine dose. You can opt out of it at any time. For more information, click here.