Utility companies ask public to turn down thermostats

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Utility companies across the state are asking people to lower their thermostats to under 68 degrees, or else utility bills could spike even more than they already are.

Natural Gas shortages caused by the winter storm in Texas are leading to huge jumps in price on the open market.

Riverton mayor Tom Rader said prices for natural gas were 10 times higher than they were in Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf of Mexico.

By turning down your thermostat, the use of natural gas will go down, which will in turn slow the spike on your utility bill. Rader said his residents could potentially see their utility bills increase by anywhere from 600 to 1,400 dollars.

Governor Pritzker declared a State of Emergency in every county in the state to try and bring in Federal money to help people and towns with growing utility bills.