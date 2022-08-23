SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old man from Utah was charged in Shelby County earlier this month on 27 felony counts and six misdemeanor counts related to various sex crimes involving a child.

Carlo Oberg of is charged with the following crimes and faces the following penalties if convicted:

One count of traveling to meet a child (class 3 felony) Two to five years in prison Mandatory sex offender registration for 10 years

23 counts of possession of child pornography (class 3 felony) Two to five years in prison Lifetime registration as a sexual predator Mandatory fine of between $10,000 and $100,000

Three counts of grooming (class 4 felony) One to three years in prison Mandatory sex offender registration for 10 years

One count of solicitation to meet a child (class 4 felony) One to three years in prison

One count of luring a minor (Class B misdemeanor)

Four counts of sexual exploitation of a child (Class A misdemeanors) Mandatory sex offender registration for 10 years



The charges allege that between June 2021 and February of 2022, Oberg committed several sex crimes involving a child in Shelby County, including sending sexually explicit photos and traveling to Illinois to meet this child for sexual contact. Oberg is also alleged to have possessed pornographic photos of a child he knew or should have reasonably known was under the age of 18.

Oberg has not been arrested yet and a nationwide, no-bond arrest warrant has been issued. A court date will be scheduled upon his arrest and extradition from Utah.

The case was investigated by the Shelbyville Police Department and the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office in Utah.