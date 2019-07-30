USS Indianapolis survivor lives locally

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Art Leenerman is one of 12 living survivors of the USS Indianapolis, a Navy ship which was torpedoed.

After successfully delivering parts of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, the ship returned to the United States to be repaired after it was hit by a kamikaze plane April 1, 1945. It was torpedoed July 20, 1945, and sunk within 15 minutes.

Leenerman spent four days in the water, surviving shark attacks and starvation. The ship was later spotted by accident and rescuers were sent out. Leenerman spent weeks fully recovering and says he still has trouble recalling the events which happened while he was stranded in the water.