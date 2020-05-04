Use-of-force investigation clears officers

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A joint investigation by the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s office and the Urbana Police Department has determined officers’ use of during an April 10 arrest was within departmental standards.

Mayor Diane Marlin announced an investigation into the incident on April 17 – seven days after Urbana Police officers responded to a shots-fired call on Colorado Avenue near Cottage Grove Avenue around 4:44 p.m.

One person, 19-year-old Kamarion Busby, was taken into custody and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

A video that was widely shared on social media later showed a woman yelling at police officers while standing in the street; when officers later tried to arrest her, the woman fought back and police struck her in the process.

Aleyah Lewis, 21, now faces charges of aggravated battery of a police officer. Police said she appeared to be under the influence during the time of the incident.

The report into the officer’s use of force can be read below.