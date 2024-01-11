SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture provided $500 million to national gas station companies to increase the availability of domestic biofuel in Illinois locations.

The funds come as a result of the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program, a byproduct of the Inflation Reduction Act. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) said the program will help install more dispensers and storage tanks at gas stations across the state.

“Ethanol blends reduce carbon emissions and fuel costs. It’s good for Illinois farmers, and it’s good for rural jobs,” he said.

Grant recipients include:

Casey’s General Store — $4,999,992 E15 dispensers will be installed at locations in Carbondale, East Peoria, and Nokomis.

— $4,999,992 Piasa Enterprise, Inc. — $200,000 The Hartford location will receive two 30,000 gallon insulated biodiesel storage tanks and associated piping.

— $200,000 Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. — $4,943,820 The sales and use of renewable fuels, as well as retrofit E15 dispensers, will be expanded by creating infrastructure in Williamsville, Ina, Kankakee, Dwight, LeRoy, Roscoe, Greenville and Utica locations.

— $4,943,820

“At a time when Big Oil has been profiting off of hardworking Americans, increasing the availability of domestic biofuels is vital,” U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said. “When we prioritize homegrown biofuels, we’re encouraging job growth, prioritizing our national security, reducing gas prices, protecting our environment and securing Illinois leadership in the energy sector for years to come. I’m proud to see the Inflation Reduction Act bringing this critical support to our state and helping Illinois working families.”

State officials say blending ethanol into fuel has helped lower fuel costs by 25 percent.