CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Five Central Illinois counties are now considered disaster zones by the U.S. Department of Agriculture because of losses caused by a storm that rolled through the region five months ago.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack issued a disaster declaration for Christain, Hancock, McDonough, Sangamon and Washington Counties on Wednesday. All five counties were heavily impacted by a derecho that tore through Central Illinois on June 29. Springfield in particular suffered millions of dollars in damage to the city’s electrical grid, repairs of which are being paid for by the federal government.

Under this disaster declaration, the five counties and bordering counties will receive emergency loans from the USDA Farm Service Agency to help recover from the storm. Those bordering counties are:

Adams

Cass

Clinton

Fulton

Henderson

Jefferson

Logan

Macon

Macoupin

Marion

Menard

Montgomery

Morgan

Perry

Randolph

St. Clair

Schuyler

Shelby

Warren

“I want to thank Governor JB Pritzker for working with Secretary Vilsack and the USDA to provide resources to producers impacted by these damaging storms,” said Jerry Costello, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “I encourage affected producers in declared counties to contact their local USDA Service Center to confirm eligibility.”

Farmers in the eligible counties have eight months to apply for those emergency loans. Eligible farmers should contact their local USDA Service Center to ask questions or file a Notice of Loss.